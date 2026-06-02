RISE Institute Announces 15+ IIT Selections; Six Girls from J&K Feature In 2026 Success List

Particularly noteworthy are the two selections from Kargil — Isma and Parveen — from a region that has historically had limited access to structured IIT coaching. For Kargil, which sits at the edge of Ladakh and has long been underserved in terms of competitive exam preparation, these selections represent more than individual achievement. They signal that the aspiration and talent to reach India’s most prestigious engineering institutions exists far beyond the metros, and that the right guidance can unlock it.