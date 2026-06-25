Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens On 25 June’26

Speaking about the exhibition, Yogesh Shinde, Founder Director, C Cube Art Gallery, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently remarked that art and culture have a unique ability to bring people closer. At C Cube Art Gallery, we have always believed that art should inspire curiosity, conversation and connection. Through Quantum Canvas, we wanted to create an experience that encourages people to slow down, look again and discover something unexpected. It is a privilege to bring together artists, collectors, connoisseurs and cultural patrons around an exhibition that invites audiences to look beyond the obvious.”



Kiah Surve, Director, C Cube Art Gallery, added, “In a world increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence, it is Creative Intelligence that continues to define our humanity, our ability to feel, imagine and create meaning. Globally, Asian art is gaining significant recognition for its depth, cultural richness and immense potential to shape the future of the international art landscape.”