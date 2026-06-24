Gruner's Plant Sets Asia Record with 23.5 TPD CBG Output, Achieves 120% of Design Capacity at Satna

Gruner Renewable Energy, the flagship company of the Gruner Group and one of World's fastest-growing Technology + Engineering, Procurement and Construction (T+EPC) companies in the Compressed BioGas (CBG) sector, has achieved a historic milestone in India's clean energy landscape. The Company has established a new benchmark by recording an unprecedented 23.5 tonnes per day (TPD) of CBG production in a single day at Satna—the highest ever achieved by any CBG facility in Asia. The BioGas plant built and operated by Gruner is operating at 120% of its designed production capacity, significantly outperforming industry utilization levels, where many CBG facilities continue to operate at only 40–50% of installed capacity. This remarkable accomplishment positions the facility among the world's top-performing renewable energy assets and makes it the second-highest performing CBG plant globally.
This landmark achievement underscores India's growing capability to develop, operate, and scale world-class bioenergy infrastructure that meets global standards. It also reinforces the transformative potential of the country's biofuel ecosystem in converting agricultural and organic waste into valuable clean energy resources.
A key driver behind this success is the company's access to global engineering expertise throughGruner New Inergie Deutschland GMBH the Technical Excellence Centre of Gruner, which brings together more than 25 years of international bioenergy experience and a cumulative portfolio of 500+ bioenergy and biogas plant references worldwide. The integration of global best practices with local execution capabilities has enabled Gruner Renewable Energy to consistently deliver high-performance CBG infrastructure across India.
The Satna facility stands as a powerful example of innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability working in harmony. By efficiently converting agricultural residue and paddy straw into renewable fuel, the plant contributes significantly to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting sustainable waste management, enhancing rural incomes, and strengthening India's long-term energy security.
Commenting on the achievement, Utkarsh Gupta, Founder & CEO, Gruner Renewable Energy, said:
Achieving a production level of 23.5 TPD of CBG and operating at 120% of our planned capacity represents a landmark accomplishment not only for Gruner Renewable Energy but also for India’s wider bioenergy sector. This milestone demonstrates that India is capable of building and operating world-class renewable energy infrastructure while transforming agricultural residue into clean energy, boosting farmers’ incomes, and reinforcing the country’s energy security.
Mehmet Oenal, COO of Gruner New Inergie Deutschland GMBH, added:
"This achievement is far greater than a corporate milestone—it represents a defining moment for India's bioenergy sector. The record-setting performance of our Satna CBG Plant demonstrates that India possesses the capability, expertise, and vision to build and operate renewable energy infrastructure that can compete with the very best in the world."
The achievement comes at a pivotal time as India accelerates its clean energy transition through flagship initiatives such as the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) Programme and the National Bioenergy Programme. Gruner Renewable Energy continues to play a vital role in supporting these national objectives through the development and execution of large-scale Compressed BioGas infrastructure across the country.
With an order book exceeding ₹4,500 crore and more than 72 CBG projects under execution across multiple states, Gruner Renewable Energy is actively contributing to the creation of a robust bioenergy ecosystem. The company's efforts are generating rural employment opportunities, supporting farmers with additional income streams, promoting circular economy practices, and accelerating India's transition toward a low-carbon, energy-secure future.
As India advances toward its ambitious sustainability and net-zero goals, Gruner Renewable Energy remains at the forefront of the green fuel revolution, demonstrating how innovation, scale, and execution excellence can drive meaningful environmental and economic impact.
About Gruner Renewable Energy
Gruner Renewable Energy is the flagship company of the Gruner Group and specializes in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions for Compressed BioGas projects. Backed by the Gruner Technical Excellence Centre (GTE) in Germany, which brings over 25 years of global expertise and experience across 500+ bioenergy projects worldwide, the company combines international engineering excellence with local execution capabilities. With over 63 ongoing projects across India and an order book exceeding ₹4,500 crore, Gruner Renewable Energy is helping accelerate India's transition toward sustainable, circular, and carbon-neutral energy systems.