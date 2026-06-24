Gruner's Plant Sets Asia Record with 23.5 TPD CBG Output, Achieves 120% of Design Capacity at Satna

Gruner Renewable Energy, the flagship company of the Gruner Group and one of World's fastest-growing Technology + Engineering, Procurement and Construction (T+EPC) companies in the Compressed BioGas (CBG) sector, has achieved a historic milestone in India's clean energy landscape. The Company has established a new benchmark by recording an unprecedented 23.5 tonnes per day (TPD) of CBG production in a single day at Satna—the highest ever achieved by any CBG facility in Asia. The BioGas plant built and operated by Gruner is operating at 120% of its designed production capacity, significantly outperforming industry utilization levels, where many CBG facilities continue to operate at only 40–50% of installed capacity. This remarkable accomplishment positions the facility among the world's top-performing renewable energy assets and makes it the second-highest performing CBG plant globally.