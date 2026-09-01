OptiValue Tek Expands AI, Digital Twins And Defence Technology Focus For Next Growth Phase

Commenting on the company’s strategic direction, Ashish Kumar, Chairman, OptiValueTek Consulting Limited, said, “The next technology opportunity is not AI in isolation, but the ability to connect intelligence with the physical systems that power economies and national security. Digital Twins can provide that bridge by enabling organisations to model assets, test disruption and anticipate risk before it reaches the real world. Our ambition is to build a technology-led, IP-driven company that can contribute to the next generation of digital infrastructure across defence, industry and other strategic sectors.” OptiValue believes the convergence of AI, engineering, simulation and cyber resilience will create new opportunities across defence and critical infrastructure. Its longer-term strategy is focused on connecting digital engineering with mission intelligence and using Digital Twins to help organisations anticipate risks, improve operational visibility and strengthen resilience.