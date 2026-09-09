Class 12 Student Priyansh Sinha Explores The Future Of Inclusive Spaces Through The Shape Of Belonging

According to the 2011 Census, India has 26.8 million persons with disabilities, accounting for 2.21% of the country’s population. While accessibility has gained greater attention through policy, regulations and developments in architecture and urban planning, much of the conversation continues to centre on physical interventions such as ramps, elevators and accessible infrastructure. The Shape of Belonging sought to expand this dialogue by exploring what lies beyond ramps and lifts — including sensory stimulation, navigation, spatial design and cognitive comfort — and how these factors shape the way individuals experience and engage with their surroundings.