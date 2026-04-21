IFFCO Kisan Finance Expands Arogya Vistaar Programme, Strengthens Last-Mile Healthcare With Doubled Network

Building on a strong first year, IFFCO Kisan Finance, under the Arogya Vistaar programme, has entered the second year of delivering accessible and quality healthcare service in Bihar’s Gaya district. The programme now covers all 12 Gram Panchayats of the Manpur block – doubling its reach from six Gram Panchayats last year. It has also doubled its healthcare network, strengthening last-mile access to care.