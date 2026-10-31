Gujarat’s Industrial Leaders Discuss Workplace Safety And OSH Code 2020 At AM/NS India

Praising the Government’s forward-looking approach and stating AM/NS India’s operational readiness, Mr. Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director – Projects, Hazira & Deputy CTO, AM/NS India said: “This progressive initiative by DISH and the Government of Gujarat is truly commendable, as it provides clear regulatory clarity and sets a visionary benchmark for industrial safety. At AM/NS India, safety is a core value driving our everyday operations. We are aligned with the OSH Code, 2020 framework and remain well-equipped with robust systems to ensure a safe work environment for our workforce. Initiatives like this will further help raise the standard across the industry.”