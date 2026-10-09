Eventions’ IPO Opened On September 30, 2026

The Company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds to strengthen its financial position and support the next phase of its business growth. Of the proceeds, Rs. 7.00 crore will be used towards the repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings, which is expected to help optimise the Company’s debt position. A further Rs. 1.40 crore will be invested in its subsidiary. The Company will deploy Rs. 18.80 crore towards its working capital requirements, providing greater financial flexibility to support its expanding operations and execution of large scale assignments. Together, these investments are aimed at strengthening the Company’s operating platform and creating capacity to pursue its growth opportunities in the MICE and event management space.