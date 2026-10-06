Dr. A.K. Dwivedi’s Book ‘Homoeopathy In Cancer’ Released In Goa

The 17th Palliative Cancer Conference was also held in Goa on the occasion, bringing together doctors and experts from different parts of the country for discussions on cancer prevention, treatment, supportive and palliative care, and quality of life. Dr. A.K. Dwivedi delivered a lecture on “Palliative and Supportive Care through Homoeopathy in Various Cancers.” He also presented a clinical case of a cancer patient and discussed various aspects of supportive and palliative care. He emphasized that, along with treatment of the disease, attention should also be given to pain, weakness, psychological stress, sleep, appetite and other symptoms. In advanced cancer, maintaining the patient’s comfort, dignity and quality of life is particularly important.