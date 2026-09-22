Embassy Developments To Sell Housing Tower In Mumbai To Angel One CMD For ₹711 Cr

Thakkar, Founder and CMD of Angel One, said, "Juhu has always had a special character that very few locations in Mumbai can match. When I started looking for a new home, my focus was on privacy, spaciousness, exceptional sea views and creating a luxurious, iconic sanctuary that would become our family home." Angel One is a leading retail full-service broking house. It offers a wide range of innovative services, including online trading and investing, advisory, margin trading facility, algorithmic trading, smart orders, etc.