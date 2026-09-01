Personal Loan Documents Checklist 2026: What Salaried VS Self-Employed Applicants Need

Requirements may vary, so check the bank's current document list before applying.

What documents do salaried applicants need?

Salaried applicants generally need documents that establish employment and regular income. Depending on the bank's requirements, these may include:

Recent salary slips

Recent bank statements showing salary credits

Employee ID or employment proof

Form 16 or income tax documents, where applicable

PAN and accepted KYC documents

Bank statements help establish regular salary credits and existing financial commitments.

Recent job changes, variable income or other repayment obligations may require additional information.

What documents do self-employed applicants need?

Self-employed applicants may need more detailed financial and business-related documents because income can vary from month to month.

These may include:

Income tax returns

Recent bank statements

Business registration or proof of business activity

Financial statements, where applicable

GST-related documents, where relevant

PAN and accepted KYC documents

The bank may use these documents to assess business income and repayment capacity, so requirements can vary by applicant.

Can you apply for an instant personal loan with minimal documents?

An instant personal loan may offer faster digital processing, but “instant” does not mean documentation is unnecessary.

Eligible applicants may benefit from digital verification or information already available to the bank. Others may still need to provide KYC, income or employment-related documents.

If you want a 100% digital and paperless application journey, consider IDFC FIRST Bank FIRSTmoney personal loans. You don’t need to upload any documents during your application. Along with the paperless process, you can also take advantage of zero foreclosure charges, loan amounts up to ₹15 lakh and 10-minute disbursal.

How can you prepare before applying?

A few simple steps can reduce avoidable delays:

Check the bank's current eligibility and document requirements. Keep clear digital copies of required documents ready. Ensure your name and other details are consistent across documents. Keep recent bank statements and income records accessible. Check your expected EMI using a personal loan EMI calculator before deciding the loan amount and tenure. Submit complete and accurate information during the application.

A personal loan EMI calculator can help assess whether the proposed EMI fits your monthly budget before applying.

What if the bank asks for additional documents?

Additional documents do not necessarily indicate a problem with the application. A bank may request further information to clarify income, employment, business activity, address or other aspects of the applicant's financial profile.

Providing clear documents promptly can help complete verification efficiently.

Conclusion

The documents required for a personal loan depend on whether you are salaried or self-employed, your financial profile and the bank's verification requirements. Preparing KYC, income and employment or business documents in advance can make the process smoother. Even when seeking an instant personal loan, check the applicable requirements and use a personal loan EMI calculator to assess repayment affordability before applying.

FAQs

Do salaried and self-employed applicants need the same documents?

Some basic KYC documents are common, but income and employment or business documents can differ. Digital personal loans like FIRSTmoney require just your PAN and Aadhaar numbers for application and your original PAN card for video KYC for both salaried and self-employed applicants.

Can I apply for a personal loan without salary slips?

Requirements vary by bank and applicant profile. Other income or employment records may be accepted where applicable. For the FIRSTmoney personal loan, you can apply for a personal loan without salary slips since it’s a 100% digital process without any document uploads required.

Do self-employed applicants need income tax returns?

They may be required to provide income tax returns or other financial documents to establish income, depending on the bank's requirements.

Does an instant personal loan require documents?

Digital processing may reduce paperwork for eligible applicants, but required KYC or verification documents may still apply.

How can I check whether the EMI is affordable?

Use a personal loan EMI calculator to estimate monthly repayments based on the loan amount, interest rate and tenure.