Corium Italia Debuts In Agra At Vilasa Design With Exclusive Showcase Of Italian Craftsmanship

“India continues to be a key growth market for us, with consumer demand increasingly moving beyond functionality towards design, craftsmanship, and overall experience. With Corium Italia, we are introducing a distinct Italian design language supported by global expertise, while remaining aligned with local preferences. We are committed to delivering products that seamlessly balance aesthetics, comfort, and durability,” said Manoj Kumar Nair, Country Head – Brands, India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies.