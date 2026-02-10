Uttarakhand’s Green Cover Threatened by Climate Change, Says Report

The study indicated that Uttarakhand's vegetation is healthiest after the monsoon and lowest before it. Clear monthly, seasonal and annual variations were seen in the NDVI and EVI, demonstrating how climate affects plant growth differently in different districts. The effects of man-made pollutants such as aerosols, black carbon, sulphates and ozone were less pronounced depending on location and altitude. The majority of districts displayed a general increase in these vegetation indicators over several decades, suggesting that the state's green cover has been gradually improving in certain areas.