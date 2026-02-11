  1. home
Jupiter International Commissions 3rd Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit, Doubles Production Capacity

Jupiter International commissions its third solar cell manufacturing unit, significantly expanding production capacity and strengthening its renewable energy footprint

PTI
Jupiter International on Wednesday announced the commissioning of its third solar cell manufacturing unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, marking a major capacity expansion that effectively doubles its production capacity.

With this commissioning, Jupiter adds 1 GW of mono PERC capacity to its existing 959 MW base, taking its total installed capacity to nearly 2 GW, a company statement said.

The new unit has been developed by Jupiter Solartech Pvt Ltd (JSTPL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Jupiter International Ltd.

Strategically located in Village Katha in Baddi, District Solan, the new facility is built with a focus on high-efficiency mono PERC technology, aimed at aligning with global benchmarks in quality and productivity.

Jupiter International’s capacity expansion is expected to double its local workforce, creating a significant pipeline of skilled green jobs across advanced solar manufacturing operations.

As part of its long-term roadmap to drive vertical integration and technology leadership, Jupiter International is also on pathway setting up another 1.25 GW TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell line.

"The commissioning of Unit III at Baddi is a major milestone in our journey to scale the company’s solar manufacturing capabilities," said Alok Garodia, Chairman and Managing Director - Jupiter International.

Jupiter International is one of the largest manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and a provider of comprehensive solar power solutions and has become a key player in the solar industry, recognised for its advanced technology, local manufacturing expertise, and commitment to quality. 

