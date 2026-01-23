Why Securing Silver Supply Chain Critical for India’s Green Ambitions

India can also create ecosystems that discourage the diversion of silver into non-strategic uses, such as coins, bars and silverware, while channelling it toward clean energy, electronics and advanced manufacturing. India can leverage its newly launched Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund to promote substitute materials and composite alloys that can reduce the use or completely replace silver in certain applications. The development of copper and silver composites for photovoltaic and semiconductor applications is a promising avenue. The rapid evolution of automobile designs could also help stabilise or lower silver use per vehicle.