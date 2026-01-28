Essar's Green Mobility Targets 30,000 Clean Trucks, 100 Fuel-Charging Hubs in India

On the roll-out, Essar Director Anshuman Ruia said: "We are really excited about this game-changing shift in India's heavy trucking industry. We see this as an opportunity to not only build the green mobility ecosystem, but also, in the future, invest in clean energy sources to power our electric trucks. This integrated approach will significantly reduce emissions, cut down on energy imports, and help drive India towards achieving a more sustainable, energy-secure future." The programme combines a dual-fuel strategy, using LNG-powered trucks for long-haul freight and electric trucks for short-haul and urban logistics, where electrification provides higher efficiency. Charging and battery-swapping infrastructure is integrated into the fuel hubs to support higher utilisation and lower downtime for fleet operators.