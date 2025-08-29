  1. home
Industry

Ethanol Policy Has Driven Corn Price to ₹2800 a Quintal, Boosting Farmers Income: Gadkari

The minister said ethanol production from corn will protect agriculture, rural and tribal sector which contribute only 12% to India’s GDP despite constituting 65% of the population

Nandini Keshari
Updated on:
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Hghways
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ethanol production is driving farmers’ income due to increase in price of corn, a major feedstock.

  • Fossil fuel imports is a major challenge for India, and ethanol will help in overcoming that.

  • India can be self-reliant in energy sector by producing ethanol from corn.

Since the government decided to produce ethanol from corn, the market price of the crop has risen to ₹2,800 per quintal, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari said on Friday in a video message at the 5th International Climate Summit hosted by PHDCCI.

“A year and a half ago, the MSP [minimum support price] of corn was ₹1,800 per quintal while the market price was ₹1,200. Now the price has increased to ₹2,800 a quintal, benefitting farmers,” he said. Farmers, Gadkari added, are also gaining from the ₹50,000-crore ethanol economy.

Ethanol Push in India’s Auto Sector: Did Govt Overlook Potential Cost for Vehicle Owners?

In recent years, maize has become a major feedstock for ethanol production, accounting for over 42% of total output in the ethanol supply year (ESY) 2023–24. According to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, maize cultivation expanded by nine lakh hectares in the 2025–26 kharif season. Oil marketing companies have contracted 484.35 crore litres of maize-based ethanol for ESY 2024–25.

However, concerns persist about competition with food and animal feed. The diversion of maize for biofuel has upset the demand-supply balance and turned India into a corn importer for the first time in decades.

India’s Ethanol Push Risks Its Edible Oil Self-Sufficiency — Here's Why

Stressing the importance of ethanol production, Gadkari said, “At present, about 85% of crude oil requirements are met through imports. Fossil fuel imports worth ₹24 lakh crore are a challenge for our economy.” He also underlined the need to protect the agriculture, rural and tribal sectors, which together account for 65% of the population but contribute only 12% to India’s GDP.

At the event, JP Gupta, chair of the environment and climate change committee at PHDCCI, said India can become self-reliant in energy by producing ethanol from dent corn. Sadesh Sookraj, global decarbonisation advisor at IFC Washington, highlighted the role of corn in enabling a circular economy — from water positivity to bio-fertiliser generation — reducing both greenhouse emissions and fertiliser imports.

