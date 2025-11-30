Gold Could Retest Record Highs as Traders Eye Powell's Speech, RBI policy: Analysts

Karthick Jonagadla, smallcase Manager and Founder of Quantace Research, said: "For investors, gold is a clean way to express a view on the US real-rate path while staying within a familiar asset." He added that as long as December cut odds remain elevated, the bias stays moderately positive for bullion, but any data surprise that pushes back against near-term easing can unwind recent gains quickly, so position sizing and hedging discipline are essential.