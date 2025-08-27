The report titled Strategic Pathways for Energy Storage in India Through 2032, stated that deploying 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030 and over 600 GW by 2032 is India’s most cost-effective path to ensure steady energy storage, reveals that achieving this will require about $380 billion in new investment by 2032 across power generation and grid infrastructure. However, the payoffs will be that consumers could save nearly $7 billion (Rs 60,000 crore) every year in power costs, the report said.