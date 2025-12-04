Global Trade Holds Steady but Financial Strains Loom Amid Climate Shocks, Says Report

Global trade looks stable on the surface despite tariffs, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain realignments. Goods trade rose by an estimated 4% in early 2025, defying predictions of slowdown. This growth was driven in parts by firms accelerating imports ahead of tariff changes, but also by structural shifts including expansion of services, growth in digital economy and artificial intelligence, and South-South trade growing above average, revealed a report published by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on December 2, titled “Trade and Development Report 2025 On the Brink—Trade, Finance and the Reshaping of the Global Economy”.