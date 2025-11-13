India Plans to Deploy Weather Satellite to Enhance Renewable Power Forecasts, Stabilise Grid

The push comes amid increasing episodes of grid instability linked to unexpected weather patterns globally. On 15 June, the actual flow of power from western-to-northern corridor was 24.14 GW against the available transfer about 22 GW. That raised fears about the grid’s stability and prompted grid controller to step in, reported Mint. The grid controller of India alerted discoms and gencos in the northern region to either lower withdrawal or ramp up generation.