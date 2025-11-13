  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. India weather satellite renewable energy grid stability

India Plans to Deploy Weather Satellite to Enhance Renewable Power Forecasts, Stabilise Grid

India eyes advanced forecasting tools to manage renewable energy fluctuations and ensure grid stability

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India plans a dedicated weather satellite to improve renewable power forecasts and stabilise the national grid
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India plans to launch a new weather satellite to enhance solar and wind power forecasts.

  • Unpredictable weather disrupts renewable output, causing grid congestion and financial strain.

  • Improved forecasting to help stabilise India’s growing clean energy infrastructure.

India is planning to launch a weather satellite and upgrade its prediction systems as climate change increasingly disrupts renewable power generation and impacts grid stability. The ministries of new and renewable energy and earth sciences are planning to develop a comprehensive weather prediction and analysis system to better project climate patterns that affect solar and wind output, reported Mint.

There have been instances of grid congestion due to unpredictable weather, sudden cloud cover to drop in wind speed, amid surge in renewable energy capacity. Such instances cause power generation curtailments and penalties for power producers.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Wind and Solar Projects Need On-Site Weather Stations in India - null
Why Wind and Solar Projects Need On-Site Weather Stations in India — Explained

BY Sonali Mukherjee

With the help of improved forecasting and a dedicated satellite, operational issues and the financial risks for developers and consumers can be reduced, according to Mint.

The push comes amid increasing episodes of grid instability linked to unexpected weather patterns globally. On 15 June, the actual flow of power from western-to-northern corridor was 24.14 GW against the available transfer about 22 GW. That raised fears about the grid’s stability and prompted grid controller to step in, reported Mint. The grid controller of India alerted discoms and gencos in the northern region to either lower withdrawal or ramp up generation.

In February, the national grid operator had asked all electricity companies to be alert mode and supply power to preserve the grid's stability as cloud cover disrupted solar power production, raising worries about the stability of the power grid.

In addition, the countries in the EU—Spain and Portugal—which source 80% of their power from green sources, also faced nationwide blackouts in April 2025.

Experts believe that accurate weather forecasts are key to a robust grid and stable power supply.

Climate change reduces weather predictability, says IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra - WMO
Climate Change Reduces Weather Predictability, Says IMD’s Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

BY Nandini Keshari

Role of Satellite in Sustainable Energy

According to Mint, work is underway for setting up an enhanced system, with the authorities looking to address the need for a new satellite.

Additionally, the project aims to deploy more ground-based technologies, such as Doppler radars, which detect precipitation and measure wind speed and direction.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences told Mint that the planned satellite will enable the government to provide more accurate and customised weather services for the power sector, along with other sectors.

Designing, manufacturing and launching a satellite in India typically costs about ₹900 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

The deployment of a dedicated satellite comes at a time when India is already struggling to manage the excess production of renewable energy. The development could significantly improve its weather forecasting to meet the demands of renewable energy sector.

According to Down To Earth, India’s weather forecasting operates at a resolution of 12 km by 12 km, with updates only twice a day. However, systems like the power grid need update every 15-minutes because weather can change quickly and abruptly. This indicates that the forecasts aren’t detailed or frequent enough to help manage electricity in real time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×