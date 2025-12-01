VinFast to Launch E-Scooters in India in 2026, Ride-Hailing & Electric Buses Also on Roadmap

The firm launched two compact SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, in India in September and said it will introduce a new model roughly every six months. VinFast plans to bring the Limo Green seven-seater MPV to market early next year and will follow with smaller, more affordable models geared to mass buyers. To boost customer confidence, buyers of current models receive multi-year warranties and complimentary charging at VinFast’s VGreens charging network through July 2028.