VinFast to Launch E-Scooters in India in 2026, Ride-Hailing & Electric Buses Also on Roadmap

VinFast will launch electric two-wheelers in India in 2026, targeting mass buyers
₹16,000 crore investment backs the Thoothukudi plant for local assembly and exports
GSM ride-hailing service launch is planned for Q1 2026, replicating Vietnam's success
Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast said it is moving ahead with plans to launch electric two-wheelers in India in 2026 and is studying feasibility as it expands a broader mobility push that includes a local ride-hailing service and talks to states about electric buses, Indian Express reported.
Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia reportedly told reporters the company has at least six scooter models in its global lineup and is likely to start the Indian roll-out with two variants after completing market studies and dealer onboarding.
VinFast also reportedly plans to launch its ride-hailing arm, GSM (Green and Smart Mobility), in India in the first quarter of 2026, aiming to replicate the company’s taxi and fleet successes from Vietnam.
Manufacturing Base
VinFast is assembling vehicles at a recently opened plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and said the facility will form the backbone of its India strategy.
The company has committed to a phased investment of up to ₹16,000 crore and says the Tamil Nadu plant will not only serve domestic demand but also become an export hub. The plant currently assembles CKD kits, with localisation of parts and full manufacturing planned over time.
The firm launched two compact SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, in India in September and said it will introduce a new model roughly every six months. VinFast plans to bring the Limo Green seven-seater MPV to market early next year and will follow with smaller, more affordable models geared to mass buyers. To boost customer confidence, buyers of current models receive multi-year warranties and complimentary charging at VinFast’s VGreens charging network through July 2028.
Public-Sector Engagement
Beyond passenger cars and scooters, VinFast is in discussions with several state governments, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, about supplying electric buses. The company did not disclose firm orders but described talks as active.
The Thoothukudi plant’s initial capacity is quoted at 50,000 cars a year with plans to expand to 150,000. VinFast reported modest early retail traction for its India launches, selling a little over 150 units of the two models in September and October, a figure the company said outperformed some competitors in recent months.
VinFast is pursuing a localisation strategy rather than relying solely on imports, tying up with banks, service partners and charging-network providers such as RoadGrid and myTVS to build financing and after-sales ecosystems. The company says it is open to building its own charging infrastructure in India if required.