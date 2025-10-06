Carbon Capture Push in Asia Could Backfire—Here's Why

CCS for climate mitigation is only used in a small number of projects worldwide, where it captures less carbon than promised and is still costly—costing more than $200 per metric tonne of CO2, well above the $10–$15 range that is typically thought to be commercially viable—despite ERIA's claim that costs have decreased. In addition, governments in Southeast Asia are hesitant to invest financial resources in unproven technologies due to the low carbon pricing in the region.