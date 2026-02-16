Follow The River

The Mission: The Namami Gange Programme started in June 2014 as a flagship programme to clean and rejuvenate the Ganga and its tributaries.
The Vision:
To ensure Aviral Dhara (continuous flow)
Nirmal Dhara (unpolluted water)
Maintain ecological integrity across the Ganga basin
Aims and Objectives:
Pollution abatement: Reduce pollution and improve water quality
Ecological restoration: Protect biodiversity, enhance river flow and conserve ecosystems
Public participation: Foster community awareness and engagement
Sustainable management: Promote scientific planning and research
Grounding the Mission: The mission has evolved into a broader river governance framework. A robust structure operates from the National Ganga Council to District Ganga Committees (DGCs). The Empowered Task Force and State Ganga Councils ensure coordination between ministries and governments.
139 District Ganga Committees across basin districts are chaired by District Magistrates. They oversee pollution sources, sewage and waste management, and hold regular 4M meetings (Monthly, Mandated, Minuted, Monitored) to track progress.
Innovative Approach: National Mission for Clean Ganga has adopted an innovative approach, developing a comprehensive IT and research-based system to address aspects of river rejuvenation. This approach covers the entire life cycle of river system management, addressing requirements at different stages of river rejuvenation, and is unique internationally.
Advanced Technology Based Monitoring Framework: NMCG has strengthened the monitoring framework through parametric monitoring of water quality at all STPs and CCTV-based monitoring of STP operations. Public disclosure of STP performance has improved accountability. To address drains flowing into the Ganga, LiDAR and Drone surveys have been conducted to identify drains. A drain dashboard assigns drains to responsible agencies, enabling focused infrastructure management.
A platform for Real Time Monitoring of Yamuna & Ganga (PRAYAG) has been developed which integrates water quality and STP performance data Geo-PRAYAG maps spatial and historical river data Online dashboards enable transparent monitoring Serves as a digital backbone for river governance Technology Based Biodiversity Conservation:
Technology Based Biodiversity Conservation: National Mission for Clean Ganga has introduced technological innovations to strengthen conservation of the Ganga River, wetlands, and biodiversity, enhancing monitoring of endangered species and community participation. At the Garaita Centre in the National Chambal Sanctuary, the SMART tool supports conservation. NMCG uses radio telemetry, acoustic telemetry, PIT tags, and GPS to track animal movement, migration, and survival.
Research & Development (R&D): Supports scientific river management through GIS mapping, riverbed and aquifer studies, and basin level planning, strengthening data driven policy.
Citizen Centric approach & Public Outreach: Namami Gange has adopted a people centric approach with comprehensive public outreach including community, cultural educational outreach. Ganga Utsav is celebrated annually around Ganga Dussehra to honour the river’s importance.
Achievements & Accolades:
300+ projects completed out of nearly 500 initiated
Improved water quality and biodiversity
Recognised by the UN among Top 10 World Restoration Flagship Projects
Winner of Global Water Award – Public Water Agency of the Year
Recipient of SKOCH Gold Standard Award (State Mission for Clean Ganga – Uttar Pradesh)