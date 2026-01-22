Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Industries Push for Policy Support Across Renewables & Innovation

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman Photo by Suresh K Pandey

Budget 2026 expectations: In less than 10 days, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will present the government’s annual financial statement for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), with expectations running high. While industries are looking for fiscal and policy support, individuals are also hoping for further tax cuts. However, even before the Budget, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has offered a glimpse of its priorities through key Cabinet decisions taken on Wednesday. The Cabinet approved an equity infusion of ₹5,000 crore into SIDBI, to be released in three tranches, aimed at significantly improving the flow of affordable and timely credit to India’s vast micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jan 2026, 02:51:14 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: After AI Push, Budget FY27 Set to Build on Education Reforms "This year’s Budget is expected to serve as the next building block in strengthening the education ecosystem. Greater emphasis is likely to be placed on skill-based education, digital literacy, and teacher empowerment, alongside addressing infrastructure gaps, expanding inclusive access, and promoting stronger industry-academia links for enhanced employability this year," Anil Kapasi, managing director & co-founder, Arihant Academy, said. He further added that continued support for schemes such as Samagra Shiksha, PM-POSHAN, and PM SHRI, combined with a broader focus on holistic development, will be crucial to driving balanced and inclusive growth across both rural and urban India.

22 Jan 2026, 02:29:45 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Incentives, Charging Infra Key to EV Fleet Scale-Up “As India readies for Budget 2026, the electric mobility sector stands poised for a breakthrough not just in pilot projects or fleet deployments, but in mainstream commercial adoption. For electric corporate transportation to truly scale, policy support must be practical, targeted, and demand-driven," Abhinav Kalia, chief executive officer and co-founder, ARC Electric, said. Enhanced incentives for charging infrastructure, financial support mechanisms such as tax benefits, and interest subventions will improve affordability and ease the shift from fossil fuel fleets. Further, rationalisation of GST and clearer regulations around battery disposal and second-life reuse will reduce operational complexity and long-term costs, Kalia added.

22 Jan 2026, 02:10:43 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Must Strengthen Deep-Tech Innovation Pipeline: Wadhwani Foundation "Budget 2026 should strengthen innovation ecosystems that move ideas from labs to markets, through translation support, including entrepreneurs' training of researchers, applied research, and clear commercialization pathways, so that innovation in AI and emerging technologies drives new ventures, productivity, and high-value employment," Ajay Kela, chief executive officer & board member, Wadhwani Foundation said. India is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, but the next phase of high-value jobs and economic growth will depend on deep-tech innovation and how well research translates into enterprises and jobs.

22 Jan 2026, 01:33:03 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Needs Faster Clearances, Cheaper Capital for Infra Push “As India approaches the Union Budget 2026, the infrastructure and EPC sector remains central to the country’s long-term economic growth and competitiveness," Parveen Gupta, director, Ramacivil India, said. We believe the upcoming Budget should prioritise timely fund release mechanisms, faster project clearances, and streamlined contract frameworks to improve execution efficiency. With consistent policy support and execution-focused reforms, India’s infrastructure sector can continue to drive employment, regional development, and long-term economic resilience, Gupta added.

22 Jan 2026, 01:08:10 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Budget 2026 Must Treat AI as Strategic Growth Infrastructure “On a global scale, a concentrated group of AI-led firms is driving a disproportionate share of growth and capital formation. Since late 2022, fewer than 50 AI-centric companies have generated nearly 65%–75% of S&P 500 earnings and capital expenditure, while technology capex alone has fuelled over 40% of incremental US GDP growth in 2025," Pratap Daruka, chief financial officer, Tredence, said. As the IndiaAI Mission scales and India’s startup and GCC ecosystems deepen, budget 2026 must clearly recognise AI, data engineering, and applied analytics as strategic growth infrastructure. A targeted policy push—through stronger R&D incentives, AI-ready digital and compute infrastructure, clean-power data centres, and deeper public–private collaboration on skilling—can help India shift from a talent supplier to a creator of AI platforms, intellectual property, and high-value exports, he added.

22 Jan 2026, 12:50:11 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Healthcare Sector Urges PPP Incentives for Smaller Towns Dr. Roy Patankar, Gastrointestinal & Laparoscopic Surgeon and Director, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, said, “To strengthen healthcare access across India, the upcoming budget should consider offering a three-year tax holiday for public–private partnership (PPP) hospitals with more than 200 beds in Grade B towns.” He added that such incentives would promote advanced hospitals, modern diagnostics and specialised care in smaller cities, bridging urban–rural healthcare gaps, creating jobs and driving inclusive, sustainable growth in Bharat.

22 Jan 2026, 12:28:39 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Renewable Energy Sector Seeks Policy Support for Hybrids, Storage & Green Hydrogen “India’s renewable energy journey is transitioning into an era of innovation, scale, and economic opportunity,” said Faruk G Patel, Founder, Chairman & MD, KPI Green Energy. He added that with KP Group’s 6 GW capacity and plans to reach 10 GW by 2030, Budget 2026 should continue policy support for hybrid energy systems, energy storage and green hydrogen. Strengthened incentives, tax clarity and capital support mechanisms will sustain investor confidence, create jobs and drive India’s leadership in renewables and long-term economic growth.

22 Jan 2026, 12:06:58 pm IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Gems & Jewellery Sector Seeks Clear Digital Gold Rules “We welcome BIS clarity distinguishing natural from lab-grown diamonds. Forward-looking and consistent policies will strengthen the sector and reinforce India’s position in the global gems and jewellery value chain,” said Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas. He added that as gold prices hit record highs amid currency volatility and global demand, the industry seeks well-defined regulations for digital gold to protect consumers and formalise the market. Steady growth in natural diamond demand underscores the need for clear, supportive policies to boost India’s global competitiveness.

22 Jan 2026, 11:46:47 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: GCCs Await National Framework as States Lure Global Firms in Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities The GCC industry is seeking a clear shift from intent to execution. While India hosts over 1,800 GCCs and remains the global hub of choice, the absence of a national framework creates uncertainty for long-term investments, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Budget 2026 must deliver policy clarity, targeted incentives for AI- and engineering-led GCCs, and stable tax and regulatory support to unlock the next phase of growth. Click to Read More

22 Jan 2026, 11:20:02 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Digital Payments Ecosystem Seeks Sustainable Funding Model Deepak Chand Thakur, Chairman and Managing Director of NPST, said the Union Budget presents a key opportunity to strengthen the sustainability of India’s digital payments ecosystem. “The zero MDR framework has played a critical role in accelerating adoption and inclusion,” he added. Thakur noted that rising UPI volumes and system complexity require predictable funding models to support continued investment in infrastructure, security, and innovation. He added that calibrated MDR or multi-year reimbursement mechanisms could preserve affordability while enabling long-term resilience and trust in digital payment systems.

22 Jan 2026, 10:57:21 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Simplified GST, PLI Incentives Can Help D2C Brands Scale Locally “The emphasis now should be on creating an environment where Indian D2C brands can build and scale from within the country with confidence. Consistent tax policies, simpler GST compliance, and better access to working capital, along with extending PLI incentives to a wider set of consumer and wellness categories, can encourage brands to invest deeper in local manufacturing, product quality, and supply chains. For ergonomics and wellness brands like ours, this stability allows a sharper focus on thoughtful design and long-term consumer value, while strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem and keeping high-quality products accessible for everyday consumers,” said Ganesh Sonawane, Co-founder and CEO of Frido.

22 Jan 2026, 10:42:46 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Rationalising Bond Taxes Can Drive Household Investment The upcoming Budget can accelerate bond adoption by reducing friction and improving liquidity. Key steps include incentivising secondary-market trading, strengthening repo and market-making frameworks, and expanding credit enhancement mechanisms so issuances are not restricted only to top-rated entities. These measures would make bonds more competitive with equities as scalable, long-term investment options," said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & Group CEO, Grip Invest. Adding that a recent report by Niti Aayog on Deepening the Bond Market clearly identifies tax asymmetries such as slab-rate taxation of interest, TDS inefficiencies and unfavourable capital-gains treatment as major deterrents to long-term bond investing. "Rationalising these, especially for long-tenor listed bonds and retail-focused fixed-income products, would materially improve household participation," he noted.

22 Jan 2026, 10:30:33 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Affordable, Preventive Care at Core of India’s Healthcare Growth, Says Dr Batra’s Healthcare Founder “We also expect the forthcoming Budget to strengthen insurance coverage and wellness provisions to include long-term preventive care, while accelerating investments in digital health infrastructure and community-based clinics. Such measures can bridge access gaps in Tier-2, Tier-3, and semi-urban regions. Keeping affordability at the core, through targeted tax incentives, employer-led wellness programs, and robust public-private partnerships, will be critical to reducing out-of-pocket expenses and ensuring sustainable, inclusive healthcare growth for India,” said Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare.

22 Jan 2026, 10:24:18 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: High GST, 20% TCS Hurting Outbound Travel Demand, Says LGT Holidays "On the outbound tourism front, the current tax and regulatory framework continues to challenge organized travel players. High GST on tour packages and a 20% TCS on overseas tour programs have materially increased travel costs for consumers. The upfront collection of TCS impacts cash flows, complicates pricing, and discourages advance bookings, while diverting demand toward unorganised or offshore channels. Additionally, foreign spending caps and compliance complexities under the LRS further constrain seamless outbound travel," said Wilfred Selvaraj, Managing Director LGT Holidays.

22 Jan 2026, 10:15:23 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Expanded PLI Schemes Can Scale Pharma Production Capacity, Says ENTOD CEO "Extending and strengthening PLI schemes, along with manufacturing-linked incentives, will further expand production capacity and generate high quality employment across the country. For pharma MSMEs, the true backbone of grassroots innovation, targeted Budgetary support for R&D infrastructure, quality systems, and regulatory compliance will be essential to meet revised Schedule M requirements and succeed in stringent global audits such as USFDA and EMA," said Nikkhil K. Masurkar, CEO, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals.

22 Jan 2026, 10:06:07 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: GST Reforms, RERA to Improve Transparency in Real Estate Sector "The recent GST reforms, such as simplified rates and a reduction in rates for construction materials, would help in reducing costs and making it more transparent, instilling investor confidence. Combined with other proposed measures such as RERA, development of infrastructure, online land record management, and sustainability norms, this sector shall finally witness more organization and professionalism. The upcoming budget looks forward to fixing boundaries for affordable housing, home loan tax deductions, GST reforms, and sectoral recognition, further kick-starting this sector in the year 2026," said Abhishek Raj, Founder and CEO, Jenika Ventures.

22 Jan 2026, 10:03:56 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: PLI Push and Lower Import Duties Can Strengthen Domestic Appliance Makers "Rationalization of the GST rates on the necessity-based home and kitchen appliances would help improve affordability and accelerate the entry into Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets. In the manufacturing areas, continued focus on PLI schemes and reduced import duties for key components and raw materials would help domestic manufacturing scale up. The industry also awaits increased incentives for R&D in innovative new products, including AI and IoT solutions in the area of energy efficiency and sustainability," said Tushar Gupta, Director of Operations, Thermocool Home Appliances Ltd.

22 Jan 2026, 09:39:51 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Cloud-Native OS Policies Key to Future-Ready Digital Ecosystems, Says Primebook CEO “Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to support newer computing models that move beyond device-bound performance. Policy measures that encourage cloud-native operating systems can help redefine access to productivity tools. From our perspective, enabling these models can unlock flexibility, improve resource efficiency, and reduce dependency on rigid legacy systems. A budget that supports cloud-integrated computing will accelerate the transition toward more adaptive and future-ready digital ecosystems,” said Chitranshu Mahant, CEO and Co-Founder, Primebook India.