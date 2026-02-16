India Leads US, China in Substantive Climate Health Coverage, Says Study

The study also indicated that fewer than 0.1% of all published articles across the three countries over the 11 years provided substantive coverage of climate change in relation to health. Among climate-focused stories, explicit discussion of health impact was uncommon. However, within this limited pool of coverage, Indian newspapers stood out. In a validated sample, 46.4% of Indian articles that mentioned both climate change and health were found to substantively frame the issue through a public health lens. This compares with 31.3% in the United States and 17% in China.