Trump Scraps EPA Climate Ruling, Weakens Climate Regulations — Here’s Why

What Is the Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding?

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the endangerment finding concluded that six major greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, “endanger public health and welfare” because their emissions contribute to climate change and related harms. This finding gave the EPA the legal authority under the US Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gas emissions – for example from vehicles, power plants and industrial sources – to protect health and the environment. It became the foundation for nearly all US federal climate and emissions rules until its repeal in 2026.