  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. Centre pushes states clear stalled green power deals

Centre Pushes States to Clear Stalled Green Power Deals—Here’s Why

Centre nudges states to unlock stalled green power deals to meet RPOs

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo by Los Muertos Crew
Solar and wind power projects await grid connections and power sale agreements Photo by Los Muertos Crew
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Centre urges states to sign pending green power sale agreements.

  • 43.9 GW renewable capacity remains stalled without power sale agreements.

  • Fifteen states lag renewable purchase targets amid rising clean power needs.

The Center has contacted state governments that are not meeting their renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) and asked them to complete power sale agreements with certain inactive projects, renewable energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi told Economic Times.

The renewable energy ministry is in discussion with around 15 such states. While renewable energy implementing agencies (REIAs) are also in touch with distribution companies (discoms) for the same purpose. Economic Times further reported that there is a combined 43.9 gigawatts (GW) of capacity that has received letters of award but power sale agreements with end procurers have not been signed.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Some of the 43.9 GW capacity is expected to see quick implementation upon signing of power sale agreements. Currently, India possesses 272 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity and has set a target of 500 GW by 2030.

“We are now talking about 15 states where they are falling short of RPO obligation and REIAs are approaching the states. So, we are waiting to see the outcome of this for the next 1-1.5 months,” he told Economic Times.

According to the study, if OEMs and suppliers aim for net-zero by 2050, annual emissions could fall from the projected 64 MtCO₂ to 9 MtCO₂ - null
Green Power, Steel Can Help Cut Auto Industry Emissions by 87% by 2050: Study

BY Outlook Business Desk

What Are Green Energy Purchase Obligations

According to Ministry of Power, renewable purchase obligations (RPO) are mandatory regulations requiring power distribution companies (DISCOMs), open-access consumers and captive power users to procure a minimum percentage of their electricity from renewable energy sources. Mandated by State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) and the Ministry of Power, RPOs aim to increase renewable energy in the total generation mix, reduce fossil fuel dependency and support national carbon reduction goals. 

AESL secures Japanese financing for 6,000 MW green energy HVDC corridor connecting Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh - null
Adani Energy, Japanese Banks Partner to Deliver India’s 6,000 MW Green Energy Corridor

BY Outlook Planet Desk

How States Can Meet Renewable Purchase Obligations

According to Economic Times, states can meet Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) by directly purchasing renewable energy through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), developing captive, open-access renewable projects, or buying Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from power exchanges. To address shortfalls, states are urged to sign pending PSAs for 43.9 GW of capacity, utilise solar-specific RPOs, and leverage hydro-based RPOs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×