Emerging Economies Lead Clean Energy Deployment, Rich Countries Lag

In addition, biofuels are also showing their potential in emerging economies, led by Brazil and India, which are expected to drive 70% of global demand over the next five years in hard-to-abate sectors such as air travel and as a replacement for highly polluting fuels like diesel. The IEA report further stated that this is not happening quickly enough, with a significant increase required in demand by 2030 needed to align biofuels with a net zero pathway.