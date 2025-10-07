IMD Issues Orange Alert for Delhi as Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Hit Capital

IMD issues orange alert for Delhi, predicting heavy rain and gusty winds.
Western disturbance weakens; scattered rainfall expected throughout the day across NCR.
Minimum temperatures likely to drop from October 8 due to cold northwesterly winds.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Delhi and parts of NCR on October 7, predicting heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day.
Delhi experienced the influence of a prevailing western disturbance over northwest India, with light overnight rainfall dampening several areas of the national capital on the midnight of October 6. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that scattered spells of very light to light rain are likely through the day, particularly post noon.
The IMD has forecast a sharp dip in minimum temperature form October 8, following the snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, officials told HT. Safdarjung, the city’s base station for weather, recorded 8mm of rainfall between 2:30am and 5:30am on October 7. During the same period, Palam logged 6.5mm, Pitampura and Pusa 5mm, each, and Janakpuri 2mm of rainfall amid gusty winds, reported HT.
The IMD categorises rainfall as ‘light’ when it is up to 15.5mm, ‘moderate’ when it is between 15.6 and 64.4mm, ‘heavy’ when it is between 64.5mm and 115.5mm, and ‘very heavy’ when it is over 115.5mm in a 24-hour window.
Western Disturbance Weakens Forecast
Heavy rainfall battered Delhi and NCR on the evening of October 6, shortly after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the afternoon. IMD also predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds blowing at 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, reported The Indian Express.
An IMD official told HT that the western disturbance is weakening and some scattered activity is expected till the evening of October 7. From October 8 onwards, the skies will be partially cloudy skies and will not see any rain. The official further highlighted that the cold northwesterly winds are expected to blow towards the plains following fresh snowfall in the upper trenches of the Himalayas. This could further dip the minimum temperature from October 8.