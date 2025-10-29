Air Purifier Sales Up As NCR Reels Under Severe Air Pollution

With Delhi-NCR in the grip of severe air pollution, sales of air purifiers have spiked and the number of enquiries gone up, especially after Diwali.
The air-purifier category, which is yet to achieve a scale and expand beyond metropolitan areas, routinely witnesses a spike in sales around Diwali, when the AQI (air quality index) worsens.
Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Wednesday morning but remained in the "poor" category with an overall AQI of 273, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 294 at 4 pm, a marginal drop from Monday's reading of 301, which fell under the "very poor" category.
”During festive seasons we have seen the air purifier industry sales increase by 30-40 per cent as consumers are more conscious of indoor air quality and well-being,” Gupta said.
A report from Markets & Data suggests the Indian air purifier market is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.23 per cent during FY2026-FY2033, growing from USD 151.52 million to USD 381.37 million, owing to increasing air pollution, heightened health awareness, and rapid urbanisation.
“With pollution levels continuing to rise, it’s important for families to take proactive steps to protect themselves from smog and invisible pollutants. Choosing an air purifier is an effective way to provide cleaner air at home during this time,” said Alex Hudson, Dyson Engineer.
Meanwhile, a cloud-seeding trial scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi has been put on hold due to insufficient moisture in the clouds, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur said in a statement.
According to the statement, the process is highly dependent on the right atmospheric conditions.
The Delhi government conducted two cloud-seeding trials on Tuesday in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur but there was no precipitation in Delhi. Minimal rainfall was recorded in Noida and Greater Noida after the trials.