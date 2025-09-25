Global Per Capita Income Could Drop 20-24% by 2100 as Climate Change Intensifies

Considering that the planet has already warmed by 1.2 degrees Celsius , it has inflicted a global income loss of 2% loss—equivalent to $1.6 trillion—between 1960 and 2014. Another 2023 report by University of Delaware also stated that the global GDP losses from warming stood at 1.8%, about $1.5 trillion. “That is, the world is estimated to be $1.5 trillion poorer than it would have been without climate change,” it stated.