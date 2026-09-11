Nepal: When The Ice Broke, So Did Our Excuses

Here is the uncomfortable part. This is not the first time this river system has flooded, nor the first time a Himalayan valley has been destroyed by an ice or rock collapse. The Bhote Koshi-Trishuli valley itself flooded fourteen months earlier, in July 2025. The 2021 Melamchi flood, caused by a similar cascade of rainfall, snowmelt, a small glacial lake breach and landslide damming, killed five people and displaced 525 families in central Nepal. Further West, the February 2021 Chamoli disaster in India's Uttarakhand, later confirmed by peer-reviewed analysis to be a roughly 27-million cubic metre rock and ice avalanche rather than a glacial lake outburst, left more than 200 people dead or missing, most of them hydropower workers.