Why Sustainability Reporting Matters for Data Centres

Nearly 30% of India’s data centre capacity is expected to run on renewable energy by 2030.
Investors, regulators and customers are increasingly using sustainability and ESG disclosures to assess companies.
SEBI’s BRSR framework is making ESG reporting more measurable for Indian companies.
As the digital economy develops, so too does the infrastructure necessary for its sustenance, with data centers forming an important aspect of this discussion. Data centers consume considerable amounts of power and other resources, resulting in the development of more efficient systems, utilization of renewable energy sources, improved cooling solutions, and better-designed facilities. Consequently, sustainable infrastructure development is essential in order to ensure sustainable digital development.
Changing Regulations
Ten years ago, sustainability reporting was a well-intentioned supplement to the annual report, on the outside of corporate communication, unrelated to the data that truly affected markets. That time has passed. Today, sustainability is a key component of how organizations communicate performance, strategy and long-term resilience. This change is the result of structural, rather than cosmetic forces. Resource scarcity, social fairness, supply chain transparency, and climate change are now line items on the risk register rather than advocacy talking points. Institutional investors now consider a company's management of environmental exposure, human capital, and governance quality in addition to its earnings, as these criteria are increasingly predictive of whether companies will survive the next ten years.
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Consequently, sustainability reporting has evolved into a highly structured area. Besides financial data, companies disclose information about their environmental, social and governance performance, thus giving the stakeholders a broader view of the steps taken to make the company prepared for an uncertain future ahead. It is especially true of those sectors that have energy-intensive facilities, like digital services and data centers, since the topics of resilience and trust largely depend on energy consumption, efficiency and governance.
In the global spectrum, data centres have used about 415TWh of power in 2025, which translates to approximately 1.5% of the total power consumed in the world. The yearly water consumption of data centres is projected at around 560 billion litres - highlighting the need for the industry to strengthen sustainable water management. With almost 30 per cent of India’s data center capacity expected to be powered by renewable energy by 2030, sustainability needs to become an even stronger focus for the sector.
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Business Context Of Sustainability
Sustainability is about decision-making today that preserves future options by integrating business development with environmental impact and with the well-being of employees, customers and the community. Sustainability isn’t just about reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste, but also responsible use of resources, diversity in the workplace, and sustainable business practices. If sustainability is the philosophy, then ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance - is the instrument that measures it. ESG indicators allow stakeholders a method of measuring performance through time, as opposed to using mere assertions.
Catching Stakeholder’s Attention
Sustainability reporting has become a valuable resource for a wide range of stakeholders. It’s used by investors to help price long-term risk, leaning toward companies that seem better down the road for regulatory shifts and disruption from climate change. Customers and business partners are increasingly screening suppliers and technology partners on ESG criteria before they commit to long-term relationships. Sustainability performance has quietly become a procurement filter.
New members of the workforce are evaluating the sustainability efforts of potential employers as a key factor in deciding where to develop their careers. Regulators depend on these disclosures to determine compliance with regulations, and communities depend on these disclosures to gauge the use of common resources by organizations in their midst.
Aligning With Global Frameworks
A number of international frameworks have been developed to give structure and comparability to organizations’ sustainability reporting. One framework, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in common use sets out standards for the disclosure of environmental, social and economic impacts of business activity, providing companies with a common framework to follow. The second major framework is more investor-oriented with an emphasis on the ESG issues that matter financially and industry-specific guidance. Another set of recommendations calls on companies to disclose how they integrate climate-related risks into their strategic decisions, risk oversight and financial planning.
In addition to these, many organizations base their sustainability agenda on a globally accepted list of 17 development goals by the United Nations called United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) that addresses priorities like climate action, access to clean energy, and responsible consumption patterns. More and more listed companies in India are adopting a reporting framework mandated by the market regulator to standardize disclosure of ESG performance.
Sustainability reporting in India has also started to pick up pace. The Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) has been introduced by the SEBI, which sets a benchmark for the disclosure of ESG factors in listed companies. With the increasing emphasis on responsible business behavior from investors, regulatory bodies and consumers, Indian firms have also started to integrate sustainability into their long-term plans. The shift is becoming more measurable, with SEBI’s BRSR Core assurance now extending to the top 500 listed companies in FY26 and set to cover the top 1,000 from FY27. This is a trend that aims at balancing business growth with environment and social responsibility.
Sustainability & Digital Infrastructure
For the data centre industry, these frameworks also provide a way to demonstrate how sustainability principles are being translated into infrastructure and operations. Energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, smart cooling, responsible facility design, environmental monitoring and operational improvements can all contribute to a more transparent picture of sustainability performance. Sustainability reporting, after all, is not a communications exercise. It is how organizations show, with evidence not assertion, that they understand the risks ahead and are building the resilience to meet them. That’s why it is at the heart of today’s corporate reporting and with time, will become imperative.
Disclaimer: Praveen Krishna is Head - Sustainability & Investor Relations at Sify Technologies. Views expressed are personal.