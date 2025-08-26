From Boardrooms To Battlegrounds Of Change

A

Advocacy is the first step—but translating that belief into meaningful access requires relentless action, community engagement, and sustained investment on the ground. At M3M Foundation, we view healthcare not just as a right, but as a shared responsibility. Our approach is rooted in listening, localizing, and leveraging.

Through our Kartavya program, we’ve organized over 50 healthcare camps in the last year alone, directly reaching more than 10,000 individuals. These camps are not just touchpoints for diagnosis and treatment—they are also platforms for awareness, early intervention, and dignity-driven care, especially for those who’ve never seen a

doctor before.

In deeply underserved areas like Nuh district in Haryana—one of India’s most backward regions—we’ve taken a more structural approach through our Sarvoday initiative. We’ve equipped Primary Health Centres and sub-centres with life-saving diagnostic and lab tools, allowing real-time medical support in remote areas. This isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about impact. Since the initiative launched, a survey showed a 30% improvement in access to healthcare services in the region. That’s tangible progress in places long overlooked.

Moving from advocacy to access means becoming part of the solution—partnering with government systems, empowering local health workers, and reimagining what “last mile” truly means. We believe every human life deserves care—regardless of where they live—and we are committed to making that belief a reality, one village, one life at a time.