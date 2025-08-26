From Boardrooms To Battlegrounds Of Change

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation and former Chairperson of FICCI YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) Delhi for 2024–2025, is a dynamic force at the intersection of business, philanthropy, and personal empowerment.
She recently spoke to Outlook Business about the many roles she plays as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and athlete. In a candid talk, she opened up about what drives her, the values that keep her grounded, and how a simple fitness routine unexpectedly led her to represent India on the global stage.
From the kettlebell arena to the social sector, your journey spans strength in every sense. What does winning gold on the world stage mean to you as a change maker?
This journey started out as something small. At first, it was just a way for me to stay hopeful and mentally strong during a tough time. I had responsibilities to take care of, people depending on me, and moments where I needed to show up as my best self, even when it was hard. With my coach’s encouragement to keep pushing a little more each day, I suddenly found myself qualifying for the World Championships, something I had never imagined, but for which I am so thankful.
Kettlebell lifting turned into more than just a sport. It became a way of thinking, a reminder that strength isn’t only about muscles. It’s about your ability to stay grounded, to focus your mind, and to keep going when things get tough. That last rep, that final effort, that’s where I feel most alive and connected to myself.
With over 4 million lives touched across education, healthcare, and livelihood, what drives your decision-making when scaling impact through M3M Foundation?
At M3M Foundation, we believe in creating real change at the grassroots level. Over the years, we’ve reached more than 4.8 million people across 22 states, 3 union territories, and 750 villages in India. Our work is focused on making a difference where it matters most by helping over five lakh children go to school, taking healthcare to nearly 4.5 lakh people in remote areas, and giving thousands of women and young people the skills they need to earn a living. All our efforts come from one goal: to build a stronger, healthier, and more hopeful future for everyone.
You’ve called healthcare a fundamental right. How do you move from advocacy to on-ground access—especially for India’s most underserved?
Advocacy is the first step—but translating that belief into meaningful access requires relentless action, community engagement, and sustained investment on the ground. At M3M Foundation, we view healthcare not just as a right, but as a shared responsibility. Our approach is rooted in listening, localizing, and leveraging.
Through our Kartavya program, we’ve organized over 50 healthcare camps in the last year alone, directly reaching more than 10,000 individuals. These camps are not just touchpoints for diagnosis and treatment—they are also platforms for awareness, early intervention, and dignity-driven care, especially for those who’ve never seen a
doctor before.
In deeply underserved areas like Nuh district in Haryana—one of India’s most backward regions—we’ve taken a more structural approach through our Sarvoday initiative. We’ve equipped Primary Health Centres and sub-centres with life-saving diagnostic and lab tools, allowing real-time medical support in remote areas. This isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about impact. Since the initiative launched, a survey showed a 30% improvement in access to healthcare services in the region. That’s tangible progress in places long overlooked.
Moving from advocacy to access means becoming part of the solution—partnering with government systems, empowering local health workers, and reimagining what “last mile” truly means. We believe every human life deserves care—regardless of where they live—and we are committed to making that belief a reality, one village, one life at a time.
As former Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, you spearheaded efforts for women’s entrepreneurship. In hindsight, what mindset shifts are critical for first-generation women entrepreneurs?
As a first-generation woman entrepreneur, the biggest shift you need is learning to back yourself especially when no one else might. That little voice inside you, the one that whispers your dreams in silence. Honour it. Believe it.
When I look back, the most important leadership lesson I’ve learned through YFLO and beyond is that success doesn’t come overnight. It’s about staying committed even when things feel uncertain.
Lead with heart, not just strategy. Be patient with yourself and with the process. And stay positive, not because everything is perfect, but because your attitude shapes your journey.
You’ve envisioned philanthropy as the ‘public–private arm’ of governance. What elements make such partnerships truly transformative in practice?
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) today is no longer just about donations or charity, it’s about aligning business goals with the larger well-being of communities. The most impactful initiatives happen when businesses embrace their role as social stakeholders and embed this mindset into their core strategies.
In India, this aligns beautifully with our long-standing values of Dharma (righteous action) and Seva (selfless service). When businesses act with that spirit like investing in education, mental health, sustainability, and digital access, then they become co-creators of social progress.
Ultimately, companies that connect profit with purpose will lead the way. Vasudev Kutumbakam—“the world is one family” isn’t just a philosophy, it’s a guiding principle for transformative partnerships.