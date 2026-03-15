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IndiGo to Suspend Planned Operations to 7 Middle East Destinations till Mar 28

Airline IndiGo has decided to suspend its planned flight operations to seven destinations in the Middle East amid the evolving regional situation

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PTI
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IndiGo to Suspend Planned Operations to 7 Middle East Destinations till Mar 28
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IndiGo will suspend planned flights to seven destinations in the Middle East, including Doha, Kuwait and Sharjah, till March 28 amid conflict in the region.

The decision is part of the airline making adjustments to its operations to the Middle East, wherein it would be operating 252 weekly flights to and from the region during the period from March 16 to 28.

In a statement on Saturday, the airline said it would continue to monitor the situation given the ongoing geopolitical risk, airspace restrictions, airport constraints, consistently rising fuel and insurance costs, and other uncertainties.

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According to the statement, the airline is aligning capacity with the current conditions while maintaining essential connectivity.

"As part of these necessary network adjustments, planned operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will remain suspended till 28 March 2026," it said.

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The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran that started on February 28 has significantly impacted flight operations.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 15 (Sunday).

"Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 52 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time," Air India said in a statement.

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