  1. home
  2. News
  3. Vedanta to set up 25000 nand ghars in rajasthan

Vedanta To Set Up 25,000 Nand Ghars In Rajasthan

Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it plans to set up 25,000 Nand Ghars, its flagship social impact initiative, in Rajasthan over the next two years

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
vedantaresources
Vedanta Resources Ltd Photo: vedantaresources
info_icon

 Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it plans to set up 25,000 Nand Ghars, its flagship social impact initiative, in Rajasthan over the next two years.

In a statement, the company said that it has a goal "to establish 25,000 Nand Ghars in Rajasthan over the next two years, touching two million lives and setting a new benchmark for public-private collaboration in community transformation".

The company surpassed the 10,000 centres milestone across 16 states, transforming the lives of over four lakh children and three lakh women every day, nationwide, Vedanta said in a statement.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Aligned with the Government of India's Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), the initiative represents a significant leap in transforming traditional Anganwadis into modern, technology-enabled hubs that deliver a measurable impact at the grassroots level.

Related Content
Related Content

"When we started the Nand Ghar journey, the dream was simple - to ensure every child gets the right nutrition and early education and every woman has the opportunity to stand on her own feet. As we cross the 10,000 Nand Ghars milestone across 16 states, that dream is being translated to reality," Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

Anil Agarwal - null
Vedanta Exploring Critical Mineral Assets in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Other States

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×