Vserv Infosystems Eyes ₹1,000 Cr In Revenue By 2030: COO

IT company Vserv Infosystems expects revenue to grow multifold to around ₹1,000 crore by 2030, driven by the push for artificial intelligence, a senior company official said on Monday.
Speaking at an event to mark the company's 10 years of operations, Vserv Infosystems Chief Operating Officer Raman Shukla said that the company has clocked revenue of around ₹150 crore in the last fiscal.
"As a group, we have almost ₹150 crore turnover. Bharat Service Desk is our journey in AI. It is our invention. We are expecting almost ₹1,000 crore revenue by 2030 with this AI transformation," he said.
Shukla said that the company's growth is driven by industry connect and overseas foray.
"We have clients across 23 states in India and also in four other countries. We are going to start operations in Singapore in the next two months," he said.
Noida-based Vserv has 2,000 employees and plans to grow its workforce 4-5 fold in the next five years, Shukla said.
Uttar Pradesh IT Minister Sunil Sharma said that the company was started by a few entrepreneurs 10 years ago and is now present across the country as well as overseas.
"There were only 120 start-ups in UP in 2017, and at present it has 24,000 registered start-ups. We have appointed a new CEO of the start-up mission. Soon, we are going to start the AI Mission as an independent body," the minister said.
Advertisement
He said the last budget presented by the previous government led by Akhilesh Yadav was ₹3.36 lakh crore. "Our government has neither levied any new tax nor increased any tax, but our budget is of ₹9.72 lakh crore," Sharma said.
He said UP's economy has improved because of government efforts to promote local products and policies around semiconductors, start-ups, etc.