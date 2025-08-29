UPI Transactions by State: Who’s Topping the Chart and Who’s Falling Behind?

Maharashtra topped the state-wise UPI adoption list both in terms of volume and value with 9.79% and 9.19%.
Unified payments interface (UPI) is becoming a popular mode of transaction for Indians, with states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh leading the UPI usage race. According to the recently released data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the month of July 2025, Maharashtra topped the state-wise UPI adoption list both in terms of volume and value with 9.79% and 9.19%, respectively.
Karnataka occupied the second position in the overall states category with 5.48% in terms of volume and 5.76% in terms of value in July. Uttar Pradesh stood third with 5.30% and 5.26% in terms of volume and value, respectively.
While Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have remained at the top of the list, their contribution to the overall UPI usage has dropped compared to that in the month of April 2025, according to the data shared by NPCI. Maharashtra’s contribution has dropped to 13.31% and 11.62% in terms of volume and value, respectively. Karnataka’s contribution stood at 7.06% in volume and 7.24% in April. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh’s share in volume and value dipped in July from 6.74% and 6.67%, respectively, in April.
Southern states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh occupied the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions. Telangana recorded a 4.07% contribution in terms of volume and 5.05% in terms of value. Tamil Nadu contributed 4% and 4.67% in terms of volume and value, respectively. Andhra Pradesh’s UPI usage stood at 2.75% in volume and 3.73% in value.
In terms of UPI usage, India’s capital ranked ninth on the list. Delhi’s UPI contribution in terms of volume and value stood at 2.40% and 2.35%, respectively.
The contribution of states like Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, and Assam stood between 1-2% both in terms of volume and value.
Most of the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Mizoram, ranked at the bottom of the list. The bottom five states comprised Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Sikkim, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. The share of all the bottom states was less than .05% in terms of volume and value.