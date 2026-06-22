UP Meets 32,348 MW Peak Power Demand, Creates National Record: Minister

UP successfully met a peak power demand of 32,348 MW on June 21.
The state surpassed Maharashtra’s previous record of 32,317 MW.
UPPCL said the achievement reflects stronger power infrastructure and management.
Uttar Pradesh has created a national record by successfully meeting a peak power demand of 32,348 MW on June 21, state's Energy Minister A K Sharma said on Monday.
Sharing the information on social media platform X, Energy Minister A K Sharma said the demand was successfully met at 10.48 pm, surpassing Maharashtra's record of 32,317 MW recorded on May 13.
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) also announced the achievement, saying the state has created a new national benchmark in the power sector.
"This historic achievement is a result of the state government's vision, modern power infrastructure, effective management and the dedication of thousands of officers and employees associated with power generation, transmission and distribution," UPPCL said.
The corporation said the record not only reflects the strength and reliability of Uttar Pradesh's electricity system but also indicates the state's growing industrial, economic and social development.