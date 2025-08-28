Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Sunsure Energy said in the statement, "We've moved from pure-solar offerings to hybrid systems with BESS, enabling C&I customers to access renewable energy even during peak hours, while displacing more fossil energy from their energy mix. On the utility side, our evolution is clear -- from winning SECI's pure solar bids to SJVN's advanced hybrid tenders, and now, NVVN's first-of-its-kind BESS deployment in the country."