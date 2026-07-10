NITI Aayog holds consultation on critical mineral needs for strategic sectors

Government think tank NITI Aayog met with industry leaders, scientists, and officials to deliberate on the country's critical mineral requirements for strategic and emerging sectors, a release said on Thursday.
The Aayog, in a post on X, said the meeting was chaired by Maj Gen K. Narayanan, Programme Director, Security & Strategic Affairs Division, NITI Aayog.
The meeting was convened as a stakeholder consultation on the requirement of critical minerals for strategic sectors, bringing together experts from government, research institutions, academia and industry to deliberate on India's critical mineral requirements for strategic and emerging sectors, it said.
"Discussions focused on assessing the current and future demand for critical minerals across strategic sectors, identifying supply chain vulnerabilities, strengthening domestic capabilities in exploration, processing and recycling, and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders to enhance India's resource security and strategic resilience," it said.
The consultation reflects NITI Aayog's continued commitment to evidence-based policymaking and securing critical mineral value chains essential for India's economic growth, technological advancement and national security