TSSC Collaborates To Bridge Skill Gap Through DIDAC Skills 2025

Gaurav Sood, CEO & Managing Director, Messe Stuttgart India (subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. KG), said in the statement, "By partnering with TSSC, we are strengthening our commitment to fostering industry-ready talent and creating new avenues for collaboration between key stakeholders in the telecom sector." TSSC, an industry-led apex body established by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has emerged as the vital bridge connecting ministries, skilling bodies, technical institutes, and the Indian telecom industry with the nation's youth.