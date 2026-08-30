Gold Crosses $4,600: What Could Push Prices Past Goldman’s $4,900 Target?

Central banks are driving structural demand for gold, with Goldman Sachs expecting average purchases of 50 tonnes a month in 2026, well above the pre-2022 average.
Lower US rates and geopolitical uncertainty could provide further upside, potentially pushing gold beyond Goldman Sachs’ $4,900 year-end target if demand strengthens.
Gold’s role is evolving from a traditional safe haven to a strategic reserve asset, as countries diversify away from conventional foreign-currency holdings amid geopolitical and financial risks.
Gold has broken above $4,600 an ounce, extending a powerful rally that has been supported by a combination of central-bank purchases, shifting expectations for US interest rates and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
Goldman Sachs expects that momentum to continue, forecasting that the precious metal could reach $4,900 an ounce by the end of 2026.
But the more important story behind the rally may be a structural change in how governments view gold: central banks are increasingly treating it as a strategic reserve asset rather than simply a hedge against inflation or market volatility.
Central banks are rewriting the gold demand story
Official-sector buying has become one of the strongest pillars supporting gold prices.
Goldman Sachs estimates that central banks could buy an average of 50 tonnes of gold a month in 2026, well above the pre-2022 monthly average of around 17 tonnes.
Advertisement
The shift accelerated after Western governments froze Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves following the invasion of Ukraine. The episode highlighted the risk that conventional reserve assets can potentially be restricted or frozen by foreign governments.
Gold, by contrast, does not carry the same exposure to another country's financial system. That has encouraged some central banks to diversify their reserves and increase their holdings of the metal.
Purchases have picked up further this year. Goldman Sachs estimates that central-bank buying reached around 100 tonnes a month in June, based on a three-month seasonally adjusted measure, compared with 66 tonnes in May. China was the largest identifiable buyer during the month.
Advertisement
Falling-rate expectations could provide another boost
The interest-rate outlook is another important factor for gold. Because gold does not generate interest or dividends, it tends to become less attractive when interest rates and bond yields are high. But the opportunity cost of holding the metal falls when markets expect monetary policy to become easier.
Goldman Sachs expects US monetary policy to become less of a headwind for gold as expectations of further rate hikes fade and inflation pressures ease.
A softer rate environment could therefore encourage greater investment demand for gold, adding to the support already coming from central banks.
Could geopolitical risks push gold above $4,900?
Geopolitical uncertainty is providing another layer of support. Wars, trade tensions and concerns about the stability of the global financial system can drive investors towards assets perceived as stores of value.
Gold can benefit from both sides of this demand equation: central banks can accumulate it as part of reserve diversification, while private investors can increase exposure during periods of heightened uncertainty.
Goldman Sachs believes a stronger-than-expected combination of these forces could push gold above its $4,900 year-end target.
That makes the forecast less about a single catalyst and more about the interaction between structural official-sector demand, monetary policy and geopolitical risk.
Options market could amplify the swings
The rally may not be a straight line higher.
Growing activity in gold derivatives, particularly call options, could make price movements more pronounced. Investors use these contracts to position for further gains or hedge against large market moves.
As gold approaches major option strike prices, dealers may have to buy more of the underlying metal to hedge their exposure. That can reinforce an upward move.
But the mechanism can work in reverse: a decline in prices can trigger additional hedging-related selling and intensify the fall.
Gold could therefore overshoot Goldman Sachs' forecast on either side, making volatility an important part of the outlook.
Gold's new role in the global reserve system
The bigger shift may be happening at the central-bank level.
Gold is increasingly being viewed not merely as an inflation hedge or a traditional safe-haven asset, but as a strategic reserve holding that can help countries diversify away from conventional foreign-currency assets.
The sustained increase in official-sector purchases since 2022 suggests that this is more than a short-term reaction to market turbulence.
For governments concerned about geopolitical risks and the possibility of financial assets being restricted, gold offers a way to diversify reserves without relying entirely on another country's currency or financial infrastructure.
If that trend continues, it could provide a structural source of demand for gold — even during periods when private investor appetite for the metal cools.
The question, then, may not simply be whether gold can reach $4,900. It is whether the forces reshaping global demand for gold are strong enough to keep the rally going beyond that level.