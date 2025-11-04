  1. home
Suzlon Net Profit Sees Nearly Six-Fold Jump in Q2 to ₹ 1,279 Cr

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 200.60 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing

PTI
Suzlon Energy
Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Photo: Suzlon Energy
Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon's consolidated net profit witnessed a nearly six-fold jump to ₹ 1,279 crore in the September quarter of this financial year, compared to the year-ago period.

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 200.60 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹ 3,897 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26, from ₹ 2,121.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We have been entrusted with a record 6.2 GW orderbook by our customers. Our strategy of decoupling project development and project execution will drive execution volumes significantly," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

The company's order book crossed 6 GW.

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer J P Chalasani said, "As India's wind market gears up for installations of 6 GW in FY26 and 8 GW in FY27, we will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

