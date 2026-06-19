Rupee Rises 6 Paise to Close at 94.34 Against US Dollar

"The rupee remains the lead performer among Asian peers, energised by a resurgence of capital inflows and cooling oil prices. With risk-on sentiment back in the driver's seat, we expect the local rupee to march towards 94 on the back of dollar inflows. Technically, USDINR spot is boxed between a crucial resistance at 94.90 and firm support at 94.10," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.