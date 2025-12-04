NephroPlus' ₹871-cr IPO to Open on Dec 10; Sets Price Band at ₹438-460/Share

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares aggregating to ₹353.4 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares valued ₹517.6 crore, at the upper end, taking the total issue size to ₹871 crore