PharmEasy Parent API Holdings Raises ₹1,700cr via NCDs, Pledges 61% of Thyrocare as Collateral

The fresh NCDs were used to clear an earlier NCD liability that carried a redemption value of ₹1,820 crore, of which ₹1,545.4 crore remained outstanding before the transaction. API Holdings’ latest move effectively retires that remaining obligation, the filings show, with Docon re-pledging up to about 61% of Thyrocare after the release of an earlier pledge that covered a 71.06% stake.