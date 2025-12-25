  1. home
Mits Healthcare Sets Sights on IPO

The healthcare company also plans to expand its product portfolio in wellness, chronic care and preventive healthcare, while entering new therapeutic segments through research-based formulations

Mits Healthcare, the flagship entity of the Mits Group, has initiated a strategic roadmap for a potential initial public offering (IPO), aligning its expansion with enhanced compliance systems, global manufacturing standards, and a high-performance work culture, a top company official said on Thursday.

The healthcare company also plans to expand its product portfolio in wellness, chronic care and preventive healthcare, while entering new therapeutic segments through research-based formulations.

As part of its efforts to build a public-market-ready organisation, the company also awarded six cars to its top-performing employees.

Mits Healthcare founder, MD and CEO, MK Bhatia, said that rewarding performance helps build ownership, commitment and long-term growth within organisations. Performance-linked rewards help drive excellence.

"Mits Healthcare is also preparing for a potential initial public offering (IPO), aligning its growth strategy with stronger compliance systems, higher revenues and global manufacturing standards," Bhatia said.

The group is also planning to expand operations to new states, strengthening national distribution, investing in digital health technologies and automation, and focusing on talent development, he added. 

