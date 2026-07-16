HDFC Mutual Fund buys 9.3 lakh shares of Jupiter Life Hospitals for Rs 139 cr

HDFC Mutual Fund has bought 9.37 lakh shares of multi-speciality hospital chain operator Jupiter Life Line Hospitals for ₹139 crore through open market transactions, according to block deal on the BSE.
Following the transaction, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Thursday rose 2.53% to trade at ₹1,537.60 apiece on the exchange.
HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 9.37 lakh equity shares in two tranches, representing a 1.43% stake in Mumbai-based Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd (JLHL), as per the data.
The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of ₹1,483.50 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹139 crore.
Meanwhile, two public shareholders of JLHL -- Arvind Rao Kamini and Mitul Nitin Thakker -- sold an equal number of shares at the same price, according to BSE data.
In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) bought 5 lakh shares of logistics company TCI Express from HDFC MF for over ₹28 crore through open market transactions.
The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹562 apiece, taking the size of the deal at ₹28.10 crore.
After the latest transaction, shares of TCI Express jumped more than 8% to trade at ₹607.75 apiece on Thursday.