  1. home
  2. News
  3. Hdfc mutual fund buys 93 lakh shares of jupiter life hospitals for 139 cr

HDFC Mutual Fund Buys 9.3 Lakh Shares of Jupiter Life Hospitals For ₹139 Cr

Following the transaction, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Thursday rose 2.53% to trade at ₹1,537.60 apiece on the exchange

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
HDFC Mutual Fund buys 9.3 lakh shares of Jupiter Life Hospitals for Rs 139 cr
info_icon

 HDFC Mutual Fund has bought 9.37 lakh shares of multi-speciality hospital chain operator Jupiter Life Line Hospitals for ₹139 crore through open market transactions, according to block deal on the BSE.

Following the transaction, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Thursday rose 2.53% to trade at ₹1,537.60 apiece on the exchange.

HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 9.37 lakh equity shares in two tranches, representing a 1.43% stake in Mumbai-based Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd (JLHL), as per the data.

The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of ₹1,483.50 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹139 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, two public shareholders of JLHL -- Arvind Rao Kamini and Mitul Nitin Thakker -- sold an equal number of shares at the same price, according to BSE data.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) bought 5 lakh shares of logistics company TCI Express from HDFC MF for over ₹28 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹562 apiece, taking the size of the deal at ₹28.10 crore.

After the latest transaction, shares of TCI Express jumped more than 8% to trade at ₹607.75 apiece on Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×